Letters | Conservative view

I share Mark Green’s view (The Witness, November 14), that the Witness gives an inordinate amount of coverage to religious and social liberals, like Alleyn Diesel.

It is patently clear that the Witness has set itself the task of deconstructing conservative Christianity and social norms.

I think that The Witness can quite fairly be labelled a mouthpiece of liberals.

Surely it would be beneficial to the readers to have balanced coverage, between liberal and conservative viewpoints?

I could provide a list of internationally acclaimed conservative Christian academics and commentators from all academic disciplines, whose views will easily counter the views of the liberal ex-academics we constantly read here.

A balanced coverage would also give conservatives some value for the Witness subscriptions that we pay.

Leslie Chetty

Newholmes