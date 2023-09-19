Letters | Continued City maintenance is essential

By Letter Writer

The municipality’s new programme to clean the drains around the CBD and remove blockages is very reassuring and must be commended. (The Witness, September 6.)

Together with cleaning the drains, work needs to be done to fix broken drains and replace or fix the missing sewerage and maintenance access covers.

Broken or missing covers are a health and safety hazard and many of them no longer comply with safety regulations.

Similar to how potholes on the roads can cause severe structural damage to vehicles, especially tyres, missing or damaged access covers are a serious threat to pedestrians as unthinkable injury can be suffered from falling into such a chamber.

Also, vehicles or cyclists can suffer huge losses when hitting an open maintenance hole.

Proactive steps to keep drains, downpipes and gutters clean, and the upkeep and regular servicing of access covers should be an ongoing exercise as this would prevent flooding, get rid of bad odours, improve drainage and water flow, reduce clogging, increase the lifespan of infrastructure and delay expensive repairs.

The municipality needs to explore different options to prevent the theft of and damage to these covers and ensure that the missing ones are replaced promptly for the safety of citizens.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg