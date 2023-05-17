Letters | Country in turmoil, thanks to politicians

By Witness Reporter

Eskom is just one of the many spectacular failures that have effectively consigned our dream of an economy able to create jobs for all, to the trash heap adorned by the ANC party flag.

The blatant deceit, the implicit sense of impunity and entitlement, have become an all-too-common feature of cadres.

The party’s arrogant self-adulation, and the incessant outpouring of political speak are untruthful and seek to con the population, who continue to suffer the effects of the party’s spectacular failure, in either delivering or effecting basic standards of service to all people in our country.

As we continue to be subjected to, and misled by, the galling and sanctimonious claptrap, our individual and collective prospects as citizens will continue to plummet further into despair and oblivion.

Surely we should rise in unity and call out our politicians and their sycophantic minions for their misconduct, misappropriation and unashamed larceny of not only resources, but our reasonable prospects of fulfilling the elusive “better life for all”.

The nearly three decades of misrule, distrust, inaction and voracious self-gratification may well have been learned from other countries.

We, though, have perfected it all.

We must unite in action against these geriatric, stale and spent political opportunists, and consign them to a place of purgatory, so that they too can feel the pain, inflicted on the hapless citizens of South Africa.

