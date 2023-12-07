Letters | Courts also essential

By Letter Writer

There has been much hullabaloo about the recent court order that Eskom keep the lights on at schools, police stations and hospitals.

It is glaringly obvious that the courts have been omitted from the list of essential services.

The courts are already very inefficient, and with no electricity, the buildings have to function by torchlight and the recording machines are crippled which is a travesty of justice.

But that is the way South Africa is at the moment — hardly anything works properly unless it is in private hands.

Tony Ball

Gillitts