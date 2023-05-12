Letters | Crime and punishment

By Farouk Araie

The murder of Shaveen Gopi (The Witness, April 18), an innocent person who was killed in his own yard, is a grim reminder of the state of lawlessness in our nation.

We are on the edge of an abyss and the only way our democracy will survive is if we fight fire with fire.

We abhor violent crime and, confronted by it, we share the sense of justifiable outrage, frustration and vulnerability that is the response of people everywhere.

Society has both the right to defend itself against the perpetrators of violent crime and the duty to reach out compassionately to the innocent victims of crimes and their loved ones.

Justice must be placed in parity to what the criminals have done.

Justice is a highly regarded word in society and politics, but within the judicial system, justice has, both as a word and as a conception, ended up existing in the shadows.

Justice is not only about catching the criminal and getting a conviction, but is foremost about the penalty, which has to be just.

Justice system

While legal experts over time have worked with different theories of justice, every time having its emphasis, one element has always remained, and that is justice.

Even though justice has not played an especially large part in our criminal policy, it is nevertheless the soul of our people.

It will always be so.

If the state is going to win respect in the long run for its anti-crime policies, they must be based on justice and severe retribution.

Justice and law are married to each other. If there is a divorce between these two, both will have difficulty surviving.

Farouk Araie

Benoni

