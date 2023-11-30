Letters | Criminals are running the police service

By Letter Writer

We have known for a long time that the police service has been infiltrated by crooks.

What we didn’t know is how many police officers are criminals themselves.

We thought, like any profession, you would find some, probably a minority, who are not fit to wear the police uniform.

But Police Minister Bheki Cele has surprised us. In answer to a question in parliament, the minister told the house that as many as 5 489 police officers have been charged with over 80 crimes.

While 5 489 is a large number, the number of crimes (80) seems inappropriate.

If we divide 5 489 by 80 we get about 68. Could 68 police officers be involved in each of the crimes? It doesn’t make sense. Cele says that the number of crimes by police officers is over 80 but it should be much higher.

While we should not quibble about the numbers, what is important is that a large number of officers are not only involved in crimes but they collude with criminals gangs.

But we must not forget that there are many dedicated men and women in blue who often risk their lives in the line of duty.

As police minister, Cele must shoulder the responsibility of the police service becoming a criminal haven.

Rather than moving around like a socialite, posing for the cameras with his hat, he should attend to matters plaguing the police.

First and foremost, new recruits should be vetted thoroughly. If such a large number of police officers are criminals what hope is there of bringing down the crime rate?

T. Markandan

Kloof