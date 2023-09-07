Letters | Daydreaming in South Africa

By Letter Writer

I have a dream — national Treasury squeezes from the top, rather than just squeezing the many millions of South African citizens struggling to exist or put food on the table; as well as squeezing the provincial governments so hard that they are unable to fill urgently needed positions in health care, education and other essential services.

This while cabinet ministers earn R2,4 million a year, while each deputy minister earns R1,9 million a year.

I dreamt that Treasury instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to reduce his cabinet by a third by merging some ministries, and in addition remove all deputy ministers with immediate effect.

Surely they are a luxury that the country cannot afford?

If my dream was implemented not only would it save treasury many millions of rand, but more importantly, it would send a strong signal to fellow South Africans that we are all together in the financial crisis, that we all share in the pain.

I can but dream!

ROBERT STARMER

Pietermaritzburg