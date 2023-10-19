Letters | De Villiers’ rugby musings

By Letter Writer

Regarding the Springboks’ game against the French last weekend, two of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers’ musings had me scratching my head in bewilderment: “The French controlled the game, but the Springboks controlled the scoreboard.”

Logically, then, the scoreboard should have read 29-0 to the Boks.

His second statement was: “It was an ugly win, but we’ll take it any day.”

Yes, Springbok supporters will take the win any day as they were fortunate to pull this one off, and credit to their desperate, scrambled defence, but that it was an “ugly” win, boggles the mind.

Here we had a beautiful game of running rugby, as only the French can initiate, with seven scintillating tries. It was an intense game of over 80 nail-biting, heart-stopping minutes, with hardly a rugby connoisseur not on the edge of their seat.

It will be a game remembered for a long time by all lovers of this beautiful game.

As for the upcoming England clash, it will probably not be a game for the rugby purist as England are known for their dour style of kicking play and penalties, but that it will be a “war”, leaves no doubt.

Here, any team will take any win any day, irrespective of how “ugly” it may be.

However, the Boks had a good “training” session against the French in their scrambled defence, and to a lesser extent, their “rush” defence.

Now they just have to up their attacking play, and a probable mouthwatering, world-cup final against their arch rivals, the All Blacks, will be on the cards.

Mouthwatering for the southern hemisphere, that is.

Anthony Timms

Cramond