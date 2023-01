Janice Whitelaw

With regard to the attempted poisoning of André de Ruyter, the silence of the ANC government is indeed deafening and mind-boggling.

It brings to mind a quote attributed to Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good men to do nothing.”

It seems blatantly obvious that there are no good men or women in this ANC government.

South Africa is indeed sailing in dangerous waters on a rudderless ship.

Louis Bester

Howick