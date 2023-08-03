Letters | Death trap that is the N3

By Letter Writer

Last week I had to travel to King Shaka Airport on the North Coast in my little 1,4 Polo Vivo, which really goes well.

What a stressful trip.

To the authorities who have a say in this matter or think they know what is happening on the road with the trucks, take your blinkers off and get educated regarding this awful death trap.

And do something about it now.

Why should we, the motorists, have to travel with the unruly truck drivers who know that they will come to no harm if they hit a few of us?

On my trip there, there were hundreds of trucks on the road travelling at a high speed, everyone of them, and they were using all three lanes, and even the emergency lane.

They come up behind you, sit on your tail and flash their lights. where do they expect you to go?

Then three lanes are reduced to two lanes and no one will let you in.

On the way back, two trucks had crashed and overturned — it took me two hours to get back to Pietermaritzburg.

If the trucks going the other way crash through the barrier, you will be finished.

Where are the trains that were purchased from China?

And where are the traffic officials?

If you break down, where do you go?

Maybe the government should pass a law that all trucks can only travel from 8 pm to 5 am.

If a government official or a member of their family are taken out by an unruly truck driver, maybe something will be done about this behaviour on our roads.

Why should we have to put up with this everyday and no one does anything it?

We are also entitled to use these roads and get to our destinations safely.

Take the trucks off the road now.

Veronica Buchler

Boughton