Letters | Demarcation proposal must be rejected

By Janice Whitelaw

The proposal by the ANC to approach the Municipal Demarcation Board for the incorporation of the DA-governed uMngeni into the councils of Impendle and Mpofana flies in the face of the wishes of the voters of uMngeni.

Under the capable leadership of Mayor Chris Pappas and team, the council of uMngeni has been turned around in a short space of time.

Loans have been repaid, employment has been created, and plant and equipment have been purchased to assist with service delivery.

ALSO READ | Probe into KZN school nutrition programme launched

Huge strides have been made to promote tourism in the area and that has led to more employment.

This municipality stepped in when the ANC-led provincial government could not deliver food to schools in the municipality of uMngeni recently.

Food has been delivered to schools in the area thanks to the local community.

This was driven by the mayor and his team.

Service delivery is at an all-time high.

ALSO READ | Love Hilton seeks support for urban renewal

The ANC would have us believe that service will improve in Impendle and Mpofana.

This begs the question: Why has the service delivery not been of the required standard since the ANC have been in government in these councils since 1995?

ALSO READ | Opinion | uMngeni delivers

This attempt to amalgamate uMngeni into a broader municipality must be rejected with the contempt it deserves.

Where the DA governs, it governs better and for all.

Stay free, uMngeni, stay free.

Mike Wood

Blairgowrie