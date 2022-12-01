Letters | Denying workers a living wage

Witness Reporter

As we know, corruption requires two parties in order to flourish, the initiator and the recipient.

South Africa’s brand of corruption has seen both the giver and taker scoring.

One of the reasons for poor service delivery across the country is worker anger at seeing the big honchos creaming it, while the workforce on the ground battles with unsustainable wages.

ALSO READ | UPDATE: Public sector unions slam government’s ‘misleading’ 7.5% wage offer

A typical example is the latest strike by public servants over being given a three percent wage hike, which equates to a pittance as the cost of living rises rapidly.

Our workforce is not lazy, much of the lack in services is a direct result of a party that has not shared the spoils of democracy with the same voters who put it in power.

The outrageous benefits granted to ministers, as seen in the ministerial handbook, are a slap in the face for the hard-working, tax-compliant citizens.

Hefty bailouts for Eskom; a similar bailout for the SABC; and several for our airline in the past, show how the ANC has been selective in dishing out benefits, with plenty for its colleagues in failed parastatals, but is reluctant to give sustainable wages to government employees who still put their crosses in the green and gold box on the ballot papers.

Come 2024, the ANC’s obsession with graft, and denying its millions of supporters fairness in wages and services, will be its undoing.

A. R. Modak

Johannesburg