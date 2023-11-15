Letters | Diabetes

By Letter Writer

As a retired health worker, and knowing that diabetes is the world’s second-biggest killer, the following should be considered.

The proper monitoring of blood glucose levels and HbAlC blood levels, control of diet together with medication and monthly clinic visitations to check on vision, foot care, kidney function and urine testing for ketones, should be done.

A contributory factor to diabetes can be hereditary as my late mum lost 12 members (siblings) of her family.

Jen Lazarus

Pietermaritzburg