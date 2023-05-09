Letters | Disappointed with NPA

By Narendh Ganesh

I have to ask: “What is going on with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)?”

Who can blame the Guptas and others for thinking that Christmas has come early?

I must admit that I had high hopes when Shamila Batohi was appointed to lead the critical authority.

I did, in fact, write in praise of her, agog for great things to come under her stewardship.

I now look in trepidation as the NPA and its prosecutors leave much to be desired when prosecuting matters, from which the public expect positive outcomes.

Our judicial system in terms of prosecuting the corrupt among us is poor.

When Free State High Court judge Nompumelelo Gusha discharged those accused in the Nulane matter, I was aghast, nay, infuriated, shocked, outraged, as well as exasperated.

Sadly, the buck stops with Batohi.

Charged with defrauding the state of R25 million of taxpayers’ money, which the Guptas are still enjoying as they lap up the luxuries in a desert state, South Africa is none the wiser as to how to handle the corruption and thuggery, let alone have competent people deal with it.

I am convinced that we have very capable legal minds in the NPA, but how is it possible that those assigned to this task of prosecuting alleged high-profile state-capture villains could have botched a case that should have been won?

The NPA is the bulwark of our stability and progress, providing the guardrails against corruption and thuggery against the state, and against the people who work hard and pay their taxes.

Surely, some pride and responsibility go into holding such important positions?

Is the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture (which cost hundreds of millions of rands) going to go to waste, or are we, the citizens who bore such cost, going to be recompensed by an adept, competent and vigorous prosecutorial authority that will labour on our behalf?

Or should we resign ourselves to believing that this beautiful country is going to spiral further down the abyss of destruction and degeneration?

How much of the Nulane case did Batohi oversee as head of the NPA?

Why did she not address the public on this matter as we all have a vested interest in the case?

It was the people’s money that was allegedly stolen.

It is a serious matter if there was prosecutorial misconduct or deficient preparation from the so-called experts, but whatever the case, heads must roll, and in my view, the sword of Damocles hangs precariously over Batohi’s head should she not act fast.

Tangible leadership has not been evident.

I have to ask, is there an ace up her sleeve (no pun intended)?

I hope she can give us a semblance of hope that as the head honcho, she will make things happen.

South Africa deserves no less.

Narendh Ganesh

Durban North