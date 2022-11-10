Letters | Disaster of a department

Witness Reporter

The Democratic Alliance has established that KwaZulu-Natal’s Disaster Management Centre is only operating at around 50% capacity, with 17 out of a total of 35 posts vacant.

To make matters worse, 13 of the 17 posts are classified as critical.

The information forms the basis of a written parliamentary reply by Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala to questions by the DA.

KZN has more than its fair share of natural disasters and this is supposed to be the nerve centre for all operations relating to such incidents.

That it is only functioning at half of its full capacity is unacceptable and the DA demands answers from the MEC as to how this situation was able to develop.

The finding comes at a time when our province is still trying to recover from two severe incidents of flooding earlier this year.

It also comes as more than 3 000 families continue to be housed in mass care centres in eThekwini six months later.

There can also be no doubt that the disaster centre’s capacity crisis played a large part in the lack of warning to residents before the floods, the lack of clear communication during the crisis and the slow response to the double disaster.

The reply also confirms that the Disaster Centre is located in Pietermaritzburg — important information not made public until now — and a factor which contributed to massive confusion at the time of both disasters.

It also reveals that KZN’s Disaster Centre was allocated R30 506 million for the 2022/23 financial year, less that the figure allocated the previous financial year.

The amount is in contrast to that of the DA-led Western Cape, where R85 096 million has been allocated to deal with disasters in 2022/23.

This points to a dire lack of financial planning and concern for citizens by KZN’s government.

Martin Meyer, MPL

DA KZN Cogta spokesperson