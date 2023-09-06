Letters | Disgusted

By Letter Writer

I would like to express my disgust at Social Development Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s utterance about the terrible tragedy that happened in Johannesburg recently.

How dare she blame it on apartheid!

Apartheid was disgusting and is to blame for many, many things but this tragedy, I think not!

The Daily Maverick’s Heather Robertson called it as it is: “Callous politicians are to blame for the horrific tragedy in Albert Street.”

The building was never intended as a place to house people.

It was a municipal building and it is still a municipal building that was hijacked by people who extracted rent from vulnerable people and didn’t put the necessary health and safety structures in place.

They have been living off the backs of the very poor.

This building has had a fire before and the powers that be let the people back in without putting safety first.

Put the blame where the blame is due!

There are apparently 56 buildings in the Johannesburg CBD in similar condition.

We are sitting on a keg of dynamite and the Johannesburg politicians fight over who should be the mayor!

Marilyn Mills

Howick