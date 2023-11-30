Letters | Display at a shopping centre

By Letter Writer

I recently went to Ballito and I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment regarding a matter that concerns the New Salt Rock Shopping Centre: a crucifixion banner on the shopping centre’s wall.

While I respect the diversity of beliefs in our community, I believe it is crucial to maintain a level of sensitivity when it comes to public displays, especially those of a violent nature.

The graphic depiction of a bloody human sacrifice is not only disturbing but also raises questions about the appropriateness of such content.

It is important to consider the impact on young minds and those who may not consent to being exposed to such imagery.

I wonder if the same acceptance would be extended if the chosen instrument were something equally gruesome, like a guillotine in mid-use. Society has evolved to recognise the inappropriateness of certain graphic displays, and it is perplexing that such an exception seems to exist in this context.

The notion of human sacrifice, especially one that is represented in such a graphic manner, may not be suitable for a public space like a shopping centre. Furthermore, the emotional appeal of the message on the banner: “Live for me. I died for you,” strikes me as a form of emotional manipulation.

Surely there are other images that could have been used, rather than this bloody gore? A friend’s young children, upon passing the image recently, asked what it was.

While I respect each person’s right to their beliefs, I believe it is crucial to maintain a level of propriety. The fact that something is religious should not exempt it from being questioned for its harmful impact.

I understand the importance of freedom of expression, but I would like to emphasise that there is a fine line between personal expression and creating an environment that may harm, alienate or disturb members of the community.

It is my hope that the New Salt Rock Shopping Centre can consider the impact of such displays on its diverse patronage.

Charles Webster

Hilton