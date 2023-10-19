Letters | Don’t emigrate or semigrate

By Letter Writer

Forty years ago, South Africa had an efficient, racist and lying administration that controlled a strong police force and a powerful army, and was funded by a robust economy and functioning entities such as SAA, Eskom and Transnet.

Many people who were fooled by that administration, fought for it while many others, incensed by it, fought against it.

The situation was bad, but people stayed, fought and, remarkably, it ended better and faster than we thought possible.

Today, a democratic administration has lost the trust and hope of its people.

The SAPS and SANDF are ghosts of their former selves, the parastatals are dead and gone or dying and sapping our tax billions.

The administration is mismanaging almost everything.

Far too many of the people who the country desperately need have left or are planning to leave.

Where are the youth, the religious leaders, the activists and the concerned citizens who were so obvious during apartheid?

Why do we accept the incompetence and corruption that we see all around us and not fight it?

We are sad, disheartened, scared but mostly, just plain tired.

But there is hope — there are amazing, good people all around us but numbers are being depleted as they leave for other places.

The message is simple: stand up and do what you can.

Fight any corruption you meet, help other people, remain optimistic and vote carefully next year.

Don’t leave SA or move to an area that you think is being better run.

Scotty Kyle

Pietermaritzburg