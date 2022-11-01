Letters | Drone warfare

Witness Reporter

Drone warfare in Ukraine has taken military combat into a new era.

The 20th century witnessed battles between tank and anti-tank systems. The 21st century is going to be about drone and counter-drone systems.

Drones and unmanned systems will change the character of warfare. One of the most significant developments in the war in the Ukraine is the unrestrained use of drones.

The vulnerability of tanks, manned aircraft and ships has been exposed by these unmanned alternatives.

The United Nations must prepare for the consequences of other countries and non-state actors using unmanned vehicles in emerging conflicts.

And the UN Security Council should punish those who use drones to kill civilians indiscriminately.

Since 2018, nine countries have acquired sophisticated drone technology, along with numerous non-state actors.

Drone warfare is a crime against humanity.

FAROUK ARAIE

Johannesburg