Letters | Dump Eskom and go solar

Janice Whitelaw

The sun is beating down mercilessly on us.

It’s so hot that one of my magnificent flat crown trees is showing signs of stress.

The leaves on the top are turning yellow.

In the 10 years I have been here I have not seen this happen before to the flat crowns in midsummer.

If the water in the solar geyser reaches 70 degrees Celsius, how hot must it be on the roof? READ MORE Letters | President is responsible for energy crisis

You could fry an egg or even bake a fish on the roof.

If you are sweltering and cursing Eskom and the ANC for leaving you powerless in this searing heat, take heart.

Consider this a time for change, for yourself and for the environment.

Dump Eskom and go solar.

Be innovative, independent and use the free energy from the sun to power your home.

Cook your food without Eskom power.

No load shedding, no fumbling in the dark and no dirty coal.

There is no need to buy diesel for your noisy generator or gas for your stove.

The power is on your roof.

Use it, it’s clean energy.

Initially, solar power will come with a big price tag.

But in a few years’ time as Eskom power gets more expensive, going solar will save you quite a packet.

There’s also a chance that the price of solar equipment will come down.

Initially anything that’s new on the market will cost more.

But as more manufacturers join the solar energy phenomenon, the price should come down.

I am thinking about the air fryer, the kitchen appliance craze.

When it first came out there was only one brand and it was expensive.

Now there are so many different brands on the market and they are relatively cheap.

But be wary of price gouging, poor service and parts. unscrupulous businesspeople want to use the solar revolution to make a quick buck.

Going solar will give you peace of mind and savings on energy bills.

T. Markandan

Kloof