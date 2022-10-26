Letters | Electoral changes needed for coalitions

Janice Whitelaw

In most of the world’s successful democracies, coalition governments are the rule rather than the exception.

And while they can and do work, this does not seem to apply in KZN, with the problem traced back to political parties.

The potential for instability at municipal, provincial and national government level will exist for as long as there are unscrupulous and unprincipled political parties that exist purely to secure positions and money, rather than to serve the people.

Then there is the fact that if a party is built solely around a person or personality — rather than values and principles — then that party’s seats and votes will always be up for sale to the highest bidder.

By the same token, parties without internal democracy and where any individual can be appointed a leader, will also give rise to unstable coalitions.

Another major factor regarding KZN’s inability to implement successfully coalition governments can be found within the Moerane Commission report, which talks about a culture within some political parties of fighting for positions of power and bigger salaries as one of the many causes of violence.

This issue must be taken far more seriously by this ANC-run government.

As elected leaders they have a duty to ensure that citizens are no longer caught in the crossfire.

The DA believes that changes must be made to our electoral laws to ensure the stability of coalition governments.

To this end, DA Federal leader John Steenhuisen recently announced the submission of a Private Members Bill which includes a five-point plan that follows international best practice to ensure more stable coalitions.

The writing is on the wall for the national elections in 2024. If the current instability in coalition-governed municipalities cannot be addressed soon, then KZN will face an even bigger problem.

Martin Meyer, MPL

DA KZN Spokesperson on Cogta