Letters | End Israeli occupation of Palestine

We support the call of Mohamed Saeed on behalf of the Pietermaritzburg Muslim community upholding the right of Palestinians to resist the illegal and brutal Israeli occupation (Witness, October 13).

Like them, believing that “in order for peace to prevail in the region, the apartheid state must be completely dismantled ,.. [establishing] one state based on human rights and social justice, for all who live in the Holy Land.”

It is important to point out that on September 29 the Cape Argus published, “The Anglican Church of Southern Africa’s Provincial Standing Committee has resolved to declare Israel an apartheid state.”

Presided over by Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, who said, “As people of faith who are distressed by the pain of the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza — and who long for security and a just peace for both Palestine and Israel — we can no longer ignore the realities on the ground.

We are opposed not to the Jewish people, but to the policies of Israel’s governments, which are becoming more extreme…. If we stand by and keep quiet, we will be complicit in the continuing oppression of the Palestinians.”

It is crucial to acknowledge that not all Jews and Israelis espouse Zionism, a nationalist, political, largely secular, movement suggesting that Jews are unable to realise their identity outside an ancestral land.

Just as all citizens of Gaza are not Hamas supporters; not party to the recent extremist actions.

Criticism of Zionism should not be labelled anti-Semitism; rather recognising a summons for all religions to honour their sacred integrity of reconciliation.

Share the sacred land inhabited by the members of this ancient family, the daughters and sons of Abraham, whatever religious tradition they espouse.

Redemption requires constructing bridges of life-enhancing liberation.

Otherwise the ancient symbol of Zion/Jerusalem as a place of deliverance, rebirth, healing and harmony will be engulfed; the holy land becoming an unholy, bloody desecration.

Alleyn Diesel & Mary Kleinenberg

Blackridge