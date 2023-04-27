Letters | Eskom: Too many ministers

By Witness Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa thought he had found the answer to the energy crisis crippling the country.

He would appoint a person specifically to be in charge of electricity.

So along came Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa with a flourish, shining his bright torch into the dark, hidden corners of Eskom.

In the first few weeks he was active like a new broom, visiting several power stations to find out what was going on behind the scenes at the plants.

Some Eskom staff didn’t like the new boss snooping around.

But this was the least of Ramokgopa’s worries.

Besides having to prove that he was the person who could solve South Africa’s energy crisis, he had to contend with two other ministers whose portfolios also include Eskom, the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, and Energy Minister Gwede Manatshe.

Tensions between ministers

Ramokgopa was the new kid on the block and his involvement would, naturally, cause some resentment among his colleagues.

So a tug–of-war started among the ministers.

Ramaphosa has denied there is any tension among the three ministers.

However, opposition parties and critics are not convinced.

They have maintained that it is all too apparent that creating an electricity ministry does not ease the problems at Eskom but only complicates matters.

In the first place, Ramokgopa did not have a clear job description as the president hadn’t delineated his powers in the government gazette.

Ramokgopa could be seen to be treading on the toes of the other two ministers. Instead of putting their shoulders to the wheel and attending to load shedding, the three ministers are probably squabbling among themselves.

The result?

The trio of energy ministers have yet to have a positive effect on the energy crisis.

T. Markandan

kloof