Letters | Every life is significant

As the salvaging and investigations start after the U.S. Coast guard announced that the five wealthy adventure seekers on board OceanGate’s Titan submersible are presumed dead after a “catastrophic implosion”, critical questions in the human rights community are being raised regarding the implosion of the Titan and the sinking of the migrant ship Adriana last month.

According to reports, the Adriana sank off the coast of Greece just a few 1 000 miles and days apart from the Titan.

The estimated 700 who lost their lives on the Adriana were mostly women and children, not in search of adventure, but seeking safety from human rights violations.

Sadly, the different rescue responses provided for these two disasters were very apparent.

The Titan drew immediate live and ongoing reporting, and different types of the latest recovery equipment to find the submersible.

A rescue was immediately set in motion by the U.S., Canadian and French governments. but the stranded migrants were primarily ignored.

Why this inconsistency in coverage?

It is not wrong to assume therefore, that the lives of the wealthy men on board the Titan were seen as more valuable than the lives of the refugees on the ill-fated Adriana.

The Adriana and the Titan tragedies were both truly sad and avoidable.

All human beings, irrespective of race or class, whether asylum seekers or thrill pursuers, deserve the same human rights.

Every life is significant.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg