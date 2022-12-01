Letters | Executions

Witness Reporter

The article in The Witness: “Fear grows on Saudi death row as executions ramp up” (November 25), makes for very sordid reading.

It is absolutely terrifying, considering the statistics given and the circumstances surrounding some of the cases, such as confessions under torture, no access to lawyers, no communication with family, etc., resulting in unfair trials, death sentences and wrongful executions.

This is the very reason that human rights groups, the UN and many other groups across the globe, are campaigning to end capital punishment in its entirety.

In South Africa we succeeded, but in Saudi Arabia, the world did nothing other than raise an international outcry in March, when 81 people were executed in a single day for terrorism-related offences.

What will the world do when next it learns of the execution of eight minors now on death row?

(Children!).

We in SA are fortunate.

We have abolished capital punishment but in the process, embraced a society where every imaginable death-deserving crime is out of control.

Anthony Timms

Cramond