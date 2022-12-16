Letters | Faceless cowards in Parliament

Janice Whitelaw

We saw their faces as they stood up and said “no”.

With the exception of five brave ANC MPs, all the rest, 242 of them, are faceless cowards who put their party before the country.

Shamelessly they toed the party line, voting against the adoption of the Section 89 panel report.

Yet the irony is that it was parliament that asked for the report into the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Now they don’t trust their own report.

But they trust a man who has been accused of violating his oath of office.

We expected it, but to see these men and women stand up and say, without flinching, that they will protect their leader, reveals much about their character.

What spineless people sit squirming in parliament.

See how bloated they have grown, feeding on the nation. It makes my stomach churn.

It’s not going to go away.

The more the ANC turns a blind eye to the festering rot within the party, the worse it will get.

By shielding and protecting its corrupt leaders, the ANC is writing its own death sentence.

And we will not shed a tear when it finally disappears into oblivion.

T. Markandan

kloof

• Letter shortened.