Letters | FAK’s interests

Janice Whitelaw

What the FAK (Federation of Afrikaans Cultural) association wants to achieve by opposing the commercial development at the almost 200-hundred-year-old Albert Luthuli Street cemetery site smacks of pure selfishness.

This dilapidated site casts a morbid shadow over an already decaying Pietermaritzburg.

Many countries around the world have used ancient grave sites for development and credit must be given to Msunduzi for agreeing to erect a wall of remembrance to honour those who are buried there.

Redevelopment will create many temporary and permanent jobs for residents.

Besides, no one ever maintains that site.

I am looking forward to seeing Msunduzi inject some life into this decaying spot.

Hopefully, Alexandra Park will be rejuvenated by this development.

DEVRAJ NAIDOO

Northdale