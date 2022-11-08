Letters | FAK’s interests

Letters

This dilapidated site casts a morbid shadow over an already decaying Pietermaritzburg.

Write to The Witness: letter@witness.co.za

What the FAK (Federation of Afrikaans Cultural) association wants to achieve by opposing the commercial development at the almost 200-hundred-year-old Albert Luthuli Street cemetery site smacks of pure selfishness.

Many countries around the world have used ancient grave sites for development and credit must be given to Msunduzi for agreeing to erect a wall of remembrance to honour those who are buried there.

Also Read | Afrikaner group angry over Msunduzi’s plans to develop over graveyard

Redevelopment will create many temporary and permanent jobs for residents.

Besides, no one ever maintains that site.

I am looking forward to seeing Msunduzi inject some life into this decaying spot.

Hopefully, Alexandra Park will be rejuvenated by this development.
DEVRAJ NAIDOO
Northdale