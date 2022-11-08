Letters | FAK’s interests

What the FAK (Federation of Afrikaans Cultural) association wants to achieve by opposing the commercial development at the almost 200-hundred-year-old Albert Luthuli Street cemetery site smacks of pure selfishness.
This dilapidated site casts a morbid shadow over an already decaying Pietermaritzburg.
Many countries around the world have used ancient grave sites for development and credit must be given to Msunduzi for agreeing to erect a wall of remembrance to honour those who are buried there.
Redevelopment will create many temporary and permanent jobs for residents.
Besides, no one ever maintains that site.
I am looking forward to seeing Msunduzi inject some life into this decaying spot.
Hopefully, Alexandra Park will be rejuvenated by this development.
DEVRAJ NAIDOO
Northdale