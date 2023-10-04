Letters | Felling of the Sycamore tree in UK

By Letter Writer

Social media is full of photos of the felled Sycamore tree in northern England.

The tree, over two centuries old, was an icon of history, nature, peacefulness, durability and aesthetic beauty, but thanks to a selfish act of crude vandalism by someone, it is now firewood lying athwart Hadrian’s Wall.

Yes, the tree may coppice and grow again, but it will never again fill the void in the landscape and people’s hearts.

Who knows, will the human race still have trees in another 200 years?

Will there be any left if this one special specimen can be so meanly destroyed?

The felling of the tree is a reminder to us that for all its fortitude, a tree, however aged and solid, is always vulnerable to the whims of the most destructive animal on earth, humankind.

All those years can be undone in a moment of madness or selfishness, depriving others and the natural world of an ecosystem that is home.

Each of us needs to do the little things possible, and one of these is to plant trees.

Doug Morton

Pietermaritzburg