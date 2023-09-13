Letters | Financial problems were inevitable

By Letter Writer

The chickens have come home to roost, and none too soon it seems.

With the severe budget cuts announced by cabinet, with no vacant posts to be advertised, etc., the drastic steps announced by the minister of Finance appear to be to prevent a financial melt down of South Africa’s inevitable economic problems caused by the lack of a responsible government.

It is nothing new.

Since just prior to the ANC government coming in, in 1994, the steps that were then approved by the ANC, viz. to write off the massive accumulated municipal debt (because of the “culture of non-payment”) has been practiced by collaborating ANC local authorities.

Instead of making timeous arrangements to collect dues for municipal services (mainly water and electricity) the errant councils just allowed outstanding debt to accumulate and then wrote it off.

Provision was available to register indigent residents who can get special benefits, but the “don’t care” councillors never bothered.

Even councillors and municipal officials accumulated massive arrears, in spite of them being in receipt of higher than average (private sector) incomes.

They just continued to use municipal services that others paid for.

But there is no free lunch.

With some Westville ratepayers now responding by depositing their municipal service costs in a separate fund, it might be a way of protesting against the financial neglect of delinquent councils.

It could also be a way of saying: “Enough is enough”.

V. A. Volker

Pietermaritzburg