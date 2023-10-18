Letters | Gender-based violence

By Letter Writer

We live in a fractured society. Our history has been violent, wars have been fought by tribes and colonisers who fought for dominance and possession of the land which led to the violent oppression of our people.

Until all South African women are well educated, gender-based violence must be monitored closely by the state.

Our constitution protects all citizens against abuse and violent crimes, and until all women are informed and educated, abusive men will always target them. Women must be respected and regarded as equals in our society.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought on many challenges and may have influenced some people’s abusive behaviour. Alcohol, drugs and destructive peer-group associations can influence some people’s behaviour towards women.

Gender-based violence is multifaceted, the mental, physical and verbal abuse often takes place behind closed doors where there are no witnesses.

ALSO READ | Letters | No condemnation of the atrocities

A dysfunctional home with abusive and violent parents will influence their children’s behaviour later in life.

The children may believe that violence is the norm.

with the patriarchy that is practiced in some cultures, many people believe that men can control other people’s lives.

We should love ourselves first, permeate this love in our homes and then transfer this unconditional love to society.

The physical and violent behaviour of pupils must be monitored closely by teachers in the classroom and reported to guidance counsellors at school. These pupils could become future gender-based violence abusers.

ALSO READ | Letters | Possible ban on anthem and flag is humiliating

Pupils must be exposed to teachings of non-violence so that they become balanced members of society.

Women must be informed that violent and abusive behaviour committed against them must be reported immediately to the SAPS.

The victims must then be comforted and immediately taken to a place of safety and examined by medical professionals.

Harsh sentences must be imposed upon the abusers after their conviction and sentencing. A rehabilitation team should consult and encourage the abuser and victim to meet. This will help with healing for individuals and their families.

ALSO READ | Letters | The football world has gone crazy

In addition, details of the abuser must be available on an abusers’ database or register.

South Africans have a long and difficult journey to travel to eradicate gender-based violence.

South African citizens have taken a small step to developing a normal and prosperous society so that future generations will be purged of this scourge of gender-based violence.

Deena Padayachee