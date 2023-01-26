Letters | Get a second opinion

Janice Whitelaw

I pen this letter in the hope that any patient being admitted to a private hospital seeks a second opinion to save themselves from avaricious physicians.

Recently, I had the misfortune of being admitted to a private hospital for exhaustion.

ALSO READ | Vacancies cripple Health

Suddenly I was transferred to the ICU (which commands a higher medical-aid rate) and was instructed by an inexperienced physician to see a cardiologist which would have subsequently required the insertion of a stent.

The physician was adamant that I required this procedure.

I took a forced discharge and sought a second opinion from a highly qualified doctor who deemed me fit and not requiring an invasive procedure. READ MORE Letters | Lavrov's visit to SA

I therefore wonder if some of our doctors are “white collar criminals” who have forgotten the Hippocratic oath in their quest for wealth at the expense of the patient.

DEVRAJ NAIDOO

newholmes