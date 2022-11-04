Letters | Getting rich at taxpayers’ expense

Witness Reporter

The outwardly bizarre goings-on in suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s Section 194 parliamentary impeachment inquiry, from which her legal counsel Dali Mpofu suddenly withdrew recently, is indicative of the state of this nation.

It is becoming a bit of a circus Zuma style — with his so-called “Stalingrad” tactic — to delay proceedings as much as possible, so that when her tenure ends in October 2023, she may well be “free” of impeachment, leaving the taxpayer red-faced to foot the bill, with the only winners being her legal representatives.

ALSO READ | ‘Good luck, maybe we’ll see you again’: Dali Mpofu withdraws from representing Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane has a right to legal representation, as do all of us, in any matter of a judicial nature, but the postponements, withdrawals or firing of legal teams, the medical “illnesses” that suddenly crop up, etc., are now the go-to tactics that are exploited at the expense of swift and fair justice.

It is a very profitable business in South Africa for lawyers to represent implicated politicians and public representatives. It is big-money business because the taxpayers pay the legal bills.

Mpofu has played legal gymnastics yet again.

This sudden turnaround is as ridiculous as it is an affront to our parliamentary and judicial systems.

Naturally there will be an attempt to create some “plausible deniability” for such a move.

Ultimately, Mkhwebane’s R147 million legal escapade borne by the people of this country — by which her current legal team of Seanego attorneys and Mpofu will enrich themselves by approximately R49 million — is indeed a crying shame and a travesty.

This, while millions of South Africans go to bed hungry every night.

We need urgent constitutional reforms to redefine the methods and processes of dealing with such matters, to prevent inordinate and at times irrational delays in proceedings.

There must be a financial limit to what any government official, irrespective of status, can be granted in any legal proceedings in which they are implicated.

Thereafter, any costs incurred must be for their account alone and not that of the taxpayer.

The citizens must act at the ballot box to create change by putting into power public representatives who care about this country and who ensure the public purse is used primarily for the people’s benefit.

Narendh Ganesh

Durban North