Letters | Good at what they do

Janice Whitelaw

Our media is saturated with articles about “the problem with the DA” is that Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen are unacceptable to most black voters.

I contend that there is nothing wrong with the DA or Zille.

The problem lies with voters. Why is the DA unacceptable? Because it is led by white people?

The problem lies with voters who flirt with being racists themselves.

Imagine if Afrikaners said: “we will not support the Springboks because a black man is leading the team.” READ MORE Letters | Vote of conscience in SA

As for white political commentators, all I will say is white guilt can be a terrible thing.

I, however, don’t suffer from white guilt nor the borderline racist tendencies of voters in this country.

I will vote for Zille.

I will vote for Chris Pappas.

Even if they are white.

Not because “the alternative is too ghastly to contemplate”.

But because they are bloody good at what they do.

Darryl Earl David

Simon’s Town