Letters | Good suggestion

Witness Reporter

The thieving syndicates and corrupt employees at Eskom must be rubbing their hands in glee at the news of yet another bailout for the utility.

I wish that a suggestion I heard on Stephen Grootes’ morning radio programme recently could be implemented.

Eskom is much too large an organisation for it to be able to stamp out the huge network of corruption that exists within it.

The suggestion was for Eskom to sell a few of its smaller power stations.

A private company would soon stamp out any theft and corrupt activity within a smaller station, and be able to run it efficiently.

This would result in the grid receiving a considerably more reliable supply of power, and would enable Eskom to begin to manage the others more effectively.

And, of course, much more attention should be given to the longer-term move towards renewable energy production.

Suzanne Cope

Pelham