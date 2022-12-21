Letters | Goodbye to a great teacher

Janice Whitelaw

I read recently that stalwart geography teacher at Woodlands Secondary School, Mr “Pro” Gokool, “has left the building” after over 40 years of service.

He started his teaching career at my alma mater, Silver Heights Secondary School, at the dawn of the 1980s.

His laughter still rings out in the corridors of my memory.

His silhouette clad in those stylish Pringle shirts of the 1980s stroll through the hallways of my mind.

He was the kind of teacher I always wanted to be.

Youthful, funny, yet dedicated and committed to his subject and his pupils.

He was kindness personified, a teacher who was not vindictive if you made a joke at his expense.

Enjoy your well-earned retirement Mr Gokool.

It is because of teachers like you that my generation and those who came after us are where we are today.

Darryl Earl David

Simon’s Town