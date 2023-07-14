Letters | Government caught sleeping

By Letter Writer

We have a crisis.

Trucks have been going up in flames again. Since last Sunday, 21 trucks have been torched on our national roads.

And again, like the July 2021 riots, the government has dithered.

Instead of immediately deploying all available police and troops to the trouble spots on the highways, it was sitting around and deliberating about the causes of the mayhem and what to call it.

An emergency requires a quick response.

You have to cut out the red tape and take extraordinary measures in a crisis.

When a person is lying on the ground wounded, you don’t stand around and debate the causes of their wound but act fast to stop the bleeding and save their life.

What is our government’s response?

It has an obsession for procedure: task team, commission of inquiry, debate the report and then finally throw out the report, as parliament did recently with the Phala Phala scandal.

It does not know how to react in an emergency.

In the July 2021 riots, it only responded after the country went up in flames.

Regarding the torchings this week, the president and some ministers have called it economic sabotage.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says it wasn’t linked to the July 2021 riots.

Allegedly, the police commissioner admitted that he had heard word of the impending attacks but, as he wasn’t too sure of the details, he didn’t give it serious thought.

That is the response of our police commissioner, entrusted with maintaining law and order in the country.

One of the main reasons put forward by analysts for the burning of trucks is the employment of foreign drivers.

This also emerged during the July 2021 riots.

Two years have passed and the government hasn’t addressed this burning issue and has been caught flat-footed again.

What a bunch of clowns we have running the country.

T. Markandan

Kloof