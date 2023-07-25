Letters | Government has much to do before elections

By Letter Writer

South Africa must ensure it can regain the confidence of citizens for the forthcoming national elections.

In the current situation of institutional disappointment and the lack of will to tackle the country’s structural issues, South Africa should think hard about how it can draw on the experience of other countries to ensure it engages young people to be active citizens.

South Africa’s infrastructure crisis links to many complex problems at different levels of government, particularly in the areas of failing municipalities and the lack of services.

The SOEs are also experiencing serious problems; crime, corruption, safety and security issues continue; and the electricity outages are ongoing.

The road to fixing these multiple and intricate challenges is expensive and long but it can be done. Political parties and politicians need to stop making false promises. They need to stop their empty and hollow talk.

They need to rather initiate appointments and positions based on criteria, competency and qualifications, for the benefit of professionalising the public service at all levels; along with the economy and South Africans in general.

Politicians and the relevant stakeholders need to evaluate the studies of researchers, engage professionals from different fields and employ policies that talks to facts and credibility, with the relevant evidence, to make decisions to improve public administration and governance, and government policy on employment, procurement and service delivery.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg