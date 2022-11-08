Letters | Graves are part of city’s history

Janice Whitelaw

With regard to the contretemps concerning the old city cemetery, there was a massive outcry some years ago by people in Kranskop when a farmer unknowingly ploughed across a local grave, resulting in mass protest at the “indignity”, along with demonstrations, threats and the torching of his cane and an outbuilding.

What now when the local municipality wants to remove the city graves or simply flatten them without any regard for the descendants and the history involved.

Are they not entitled to the same dignity demanded by the people in Kranskop?

Would they do the same at Mountain Rise?

Tourists often, when travelling overseas, visit cemeteries to not only gain an insight into the variety and character of a city, but also to take note of the history recorded on the tombs and headstones.

So too was ours a tourist attraction — sometimes when we had visitors we used to take them to see the history recorded there.

However, over the past couple of decades, the cemetery has been neglected and vandalised to such a degree that one now steers clear of it in shame.

I vote “no” to removal and to rather budget for restoration as, whether agreed or not, the graves are as much a part of Pietermaritzburg’s history, variety and visual attraction as the city hall, and are something to be proud of.

This rather than, in Johannesburg fashion, replace our history and character with concrete blocks of which we surely have enough.

Werner Ehlers

Mt Michael