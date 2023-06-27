Letters | Grow your own kitchen garden

By Letter Writer

Without food and water, a person is unable to survive for long.

We must take ownership of the food-security situation and provide our own food to help us alleviate world poverty.

We do have choices — we can plant a variety of organic, indigenous and cultural crops in our gardens or in containers.

When we start planting our crops, we will realise how much space we actually have for gardening, and we will be able to harvest fresh vegetables daily.

ALSO READ | Residents urged to grow their own food

South Africa’s lack of funding in the agricultural sector, among other issues, has lead to a number of problems, such as low food production.

By growing our own kitchen garden, and eating the fresh seasonal vegetables from it, we can enjoy a healthy lifestyle and diet.

We will also be helping in the fight against global warming and climate change.

The extreme influences of El Niño are ravaging the Earth and leading to food shortages and high prices globally.

ALSO READ | Basic food costs for PMB households continue to rise

Gardening can certainly give you peace of mind, it is therapeutic and gives one confidence as you are now in charge of your own food security.

It also adds value to your spiritual development and your connection to Mother Nature.

As you watch your plants grow you will see the divine in action, at work in your garden.

Deena Padayachee

Hayfields