Letters | Gruesome killing of woman beyond words

By Letter Writer

Murder is evil enough. But to kill and mutilate a body like a butcher slices a sheep and store it in the fridge is beyond words.

Flavio Hlabanwane (26) of Protea Glen, Soweto, got a life sentence for the brutal and gruesome murder in 2021 of his cousin and lover, Tshepang Pitse.

Hlabanwane was a callous, cold- blooded killer who showed no remorse when sentence was passed in the court.

ALSO READ | Community beats suspected criminal to death

The gruesome discovery was made by his new girlfriend when she opened the fridge.

Shocked nearly to death, she ran to the neighbours who called the police.

Investigators found the head and limbs but the torso was missing.

How lucky the girlfriend must have felt that she too, didn’t end up in the fridge like chunks of meat.

A woman is killed every four hours in South Africa, very often at the hands of a man she knows — her husband or lover.

There is no end in sight to gender-based violence.

The statistics are alarming. In 2022, violence against women and children rose 50%.

Our democracy doesn’t protect the vulnerable — the women and children — it protects the criminals.

ALSO READ | Letters | The tragedy of sex work

Look how privileged Facebook rapist Thabo Bester is, appearing virtually in court wearing, not a prison outfit, but a Burberry hoodie which costs R19 000.

And we wonder why so many people choose a path of crime and murder.

T. Markandan

kloof