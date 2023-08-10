Letters | Gulf between First and Third World states

By Letter Writer

Ah well, it was a bit too far for Banyana Banyana.

The Dutch were too strong for them.

After beating Italy, they ran out of steam against the more favoured team.

We must remember that they were runners-up in the 2019 World Cup, so it was going to be tough.

But Banyana can hold their heads up high.

ALSO READ | Letters | Banyana make history

They did not crumble against the Dutch but lost 2-0.

Significantly, all four Africans countries which qualified for the Fifa Women’s World Cup were eliminated before the quarter-final stage.

First to go were Zambia who couldn’t progress from the group gate.

Then Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco faced their old colonial masters.

Nigeria fought bravely against England for a goalless draw but went out 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Netball Proteas and Banyana Banyana

South Africa too, were not overawed against the Dutch, their old colonial rulers. But Morocco crumbled against their former colonial masters the French.

What is noticeable is the gap between the first world and Third World countries — between Africa and its former colonial rulers.

Besides Colombia, all the countries in the quarter-finals are rich first world countries.

Rich countries spend vast amounts of money promoting sports.

While it may be argued that they can afford it, we must remember that sport has become a big money spinner globally.

For many sportspeople, their sport is a year-round livelihood and a very lucrative one, too.

Third world countries, wracked by inefficiency, theft, corruption and unstable governments, have a long way to go to catch up with the west.

T. Markandan

Kloof