Letters | Hamas

By Letter Writer

In typical ANC diplomatic style it went and suggested a ceasefire and negotiations to settle the Israeli-Hamas war, blaming Israel for the attacks.

Hamas is a terrorist organisation that seized power by force in Gaza in 2007, and has not held any elections since it ousted then president Mahmoud Abbas and the Fatah party.

ALSO READ | Letters | No condemnation of the atrocities

Only a terrorist organisation would send armed militants to kill civilians, including babies in their cribs, teenagers at a music festival and many international visitors.

Hamas has stated that its main objective is to destroy all of Israel, kill all non-Islamic people and establish an Islamic state in the Middle east, so it is obvious that there is no negotiated settlement possible.

Robert Nicolai

Howick