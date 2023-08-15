Letters | Have no fear, Erasmus is near

By Letter Writer

The new South Africa, especially our “transformed” world cup rugby squad, continues to astound the prophets of doom — Siya Kolisi was not a good captain, Cheslin Kolbe was too small, with even the Sharks turning him down, etc.

But in 2019, Rassie Erasmus had an ace up his sleeve called the Bomb Squad.

Now in 2023, this mastermind from Despatch, along with his disciple Jacques Nienaber, has assembled not just a Bomb Squad but a squad of 33 players, which in fact amounts to two teams.

Of course, given that the Boks have to beat Ireland, France and the All Blacks just to make it to the anticlimactic final, we surely need all hands on deck.

But Erasmus, the water boy when needed, has another ace, or is it a joker?

So while Handré Pollard and Lukhanyo Am, to great consternation, were not included in the squad, no less than four scrum-halves were.

But wait a minute,

Pollard and Am were named in the nine so-called “standby me” players.

So, if one of our scrum-halves happens to tweak a hamstring, and if either of Pollard or Am have recovered enough in the next month or so, do not be surprised if they are called up to the team.

It is not a sleight of hand, but merely playing by the rules.

So stop lamenting Pollard’s absence — moenie worry nie — slim Erasmus has it covered.

He deserves more than a Bell’s.

Rob Haswell

Pietermaritzburg