Letters | Health in chaos

By Narendh Ganesh

I would like Minister of Health Mathume Joseph Phaahla to be open and honest to all South Africans and explain why we still have doctors unemployed in SA.

I am constrained by the fact that I am just a citizen, like millions of others, who has to scream from the sidelines to elicit even an iota of a response from the people who once boasted of a “people’s government”.

Be that as it may, why is it that so many South African doctors who have qualified, completed their requisite internship and their community service, are sitting at home?

Why is it that so many doctors, who have qualified at overseas institutions, are having difficulty in passing their SA entrance examinations?

Why is it that racial quota systems are being employed in the area of medical personnel, much to the detriment of our health system?

And has the contingent of Cuban doctors brought in to curb the spread of Covid-19, at a cost of over R450 million, been successful, and have they now usurped the positions of local doctors in lieu of gratitude to Cuba?

Whether you admit it or not, our state health system is failing.

From decrepit infrastructure to gross corruption and poor senior management placement, with personnel promoted on the basis of race rather than merit, our health system is becoming a bureaucratic pathology of untold proportions.

That doctors are idling at home while there is a dire need for their services can only be ascribed to deficient governance and poor administration by the ministry.

Our overseas trained doctors (not those sponsored by the state to train in places such as Cuba), who would be vital cogs in helping the health system, are being sidelined.

Of course, they have to meet stringent standards, but the failure rate is rather high when these candidates sit for their exams.

Why is that?

Narendh Ganesh

Durban North