Letters | Heritage Day: What makes us, us?

By Letter Writer

There is so much “stuff” going on at the moment in the country of our birth, which we call home, where we have our roots, where we have our heritage, to the point where we question the very essence and meaning of Heritage Day.

Is it just another public holiday, a somewhat superficial “braai day”, a time to lament what could have been, or is it a real time to celebrate?

I took time to reflect in the context of our heritage, our complex history, our 1994 transition, and jotted down the following:

“We sing rhythmically, no matter the occasion

“We humour collectively, no matter the circumstance

“We befriend sincerely, no matter the who

“We braai generously, no matter the when

“We appreciate beauty, no matter the where

“We engage diversity, no matter the differences

“We share our democracy, no matter the contradictions

“We grieve united, no matter the cause

“We resent corruption, no matter the perpetrator

“We loathe crime, no matter the miscreant

“We find faith together, no matter the religion

“We strive to love, no matter the barriers

“We oppose racism, no matter the colour

“We readily forgive, no matter the shortfalls

“We share generously, no matter the limitations

“We persevere in adversity, no matter the challenge

“We vasbyt resiliently, no matter the hardship

“We clean up, no matter the carnage

“We work to serve, no matter the difficulty

“We support our national sports men and women, no matter their code, race or gender.”

Happy Heritage Day!

Steuart Pennington

CEO SA – The Good News