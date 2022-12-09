Letters | Heroic Morocco

Witness Reporter

For the past few days, many of us haven’t been able to take our eyes off President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Phala Phala game farm scandal.

It has been such gripping stuff. But for soccer fans it has been a terrible distraction from the World Cup matches in Qatar.

Tuesday was an especially important day for football fans in Africa. Morocco was the sole surviving African nation and the only Arab team left in the World Cup.

They took on the Spanish giants for a place in the quarter-finals.

The match wasn’t a thriller. For 120 minutes the Spanish tried to penetrate the Moroccan defence but the team from north Africa was well organised and kept the Spaniards at bay.

When the match went into a penalty shoot-out, you would have expected Spain to seize the opportunity and score all their penalties.

Shockingly, the Spanish couldn’t put one past the Moroccan goalkeeper who saved three penalties.

I think the Spanish coach blundered when he asked a player who had just gone onto the pitch in the dying minutes of the match to take the first penalty.

He fired into the post, unsettling Spanish nerves.

It was an historic win for Morocco and the 50 000 Moroccan fans went wild with celebrations.

For the first time they had reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup.

Tomorrow they face Portugal who thrashed Switzerland 6-1.

If Morocco could beat Portugal what a great day it would be for Africa and the Arab world.

T. Markandan

Kloof