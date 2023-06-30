Letters | Honouring PMB’s heroes

By Letter Writer

We must celebrate, honour and praise our Pietermaritzburg icons and unsung heroes, viz, our professionals, students, sport administrators, shop stewards and unionists.

Pietermaritzburg’s heroes sacrificed their lives and family life so that today we can enjoy our constitutional democracy.

An annual date could be chosen to honour those who died during the struggle, with a wreath-laying ceremony, together with a 21-gun salute, and with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the heroes’ families present.

A plaque in memory of our heroes should also be unveiled on this day.

For those heroes who survived, they should be decorated with medals of honour for their bravery.

Praise and honour must also be given to their families who made sacrifices on behalf of the activists while they were incarcerated on Robben Island, or were fighting the war on the borders, or were forced into exile by the apartheid regime.

The victims’ families must be given reparation or a monthly grant from the War Veterans Fund.

With the old historical statues now being replaced in the city centre and moved to the Garden of Remembrance for visitors to view, new monuments reflecting our various cultures will find their place in our history.

Deena Padayachee

Hayfields