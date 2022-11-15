Letters | Hypersonic missiles taking war to a new level

Witness Reporter

Iran has developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating and defeating defence systems, according to Iranian General Amirali Hajizadeh.

If these claims are true, then it raises the possibility that all military and military-related institutions, including nuclear reactors, could be attacked within 30 minutes. Destruction would depend on the size of the warhead, whether conventional or nuclear.

The technology is not new, but aspiring nations are finding ways to improve it and set it to work.

The proliferation of hypersonic missile technology has already begun, as at least four nations in the Middle East are on the verge of acquiring hypersonic missile technology.

A deadly new arms race has begun — the quest for missile dominance will place the entire area in a periphery of terror.

Conflict areas are now in the cross-hairs of a new technology that places all weaponry on hair-trigger alert.

Currently, there is no effective defence against incoming hypersonic missiles.

Iran’s announcement of a hypersonic missile follows the November 5 launch of a rocket capable of propelling satellites into space.

The advent of hypersonic weaponry takes obliteration and the cost of war into a new dimension.

Extreme difficulty in intercepting and defending against them mean that ultra-sonic warfare will become an exercise that will be based on retaliation requiring a 60 seconds decision to fire.

It is an open secret that major military powers are investing billions of dollars to find a way to defeat hypersonic weaponry, including doing intense research into electromagnetic weapons which could potentially disrupt the electronics in hypersonic missiles.

It is clearly evident that hypersonic weapons are, in reality, first-strike weapons that could dangerously destabilise the balance of terror among powerful nations.

The awesome speed of these weapons, 26 000 kph, gives leaders very little time to react in a nuclear way, and the consequences are indeed chilling.

At five times the speed of sound, hypersonic missiles are manoeuvrable, making them hard to predict, track and destroy.

They combine the speed of ballistic missiles with the accuracy of cruise missiles.

Hypersonic warfare will usher in a revolution in modern warfare.

Hypersonic warfare has the ability to circumvent enemy air defences and deliver any weapon to a target anywhere on the planet within 45 to 60 minutes.

A new deadly predator lurks over the horizon.

FAROUK ARAIE

Johannesburg