Letters | I miss being proud of SA

I miss the Post Office and I miss having reliable electricity but I really miss being proud of South Africa as an example of achievement and resolution, and of people trying to live together.

I am now embarrassed when visitors ask what our stance is on Ukraine, when they suffer from load shedding and crime and when they tell me our government is corrupt, incompetent and hypocritical.

I am worried when they know more about some of our issues than we seem to.

They tell me they are blown away by South Africa’s beauty, people, climate and biodiversity and then comes the “but” sentence and we are regaled with a stunning and long list of our challenges.

In the recent past we could argue and explain that we are a “work in progress”, that we are a working democracy, but we are getting tired of doing this.

I am tired of apologising for the lies, contradictions and distortions that seem to characterise many official statements.

South Africa is beautiful and can work but our economy and tax base are under extreme pressure and we simply can’t afford incompetence and corruption.

The answers are simple — employ competent people to technical posts and stop the corruption.

Scotty Kyle

Pietermaritzburg