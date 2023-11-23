Letters

23 Nov 2023
07:47

Letters | Imagine a phone headband for safer driving

This law seems to have been relegated to the state’s scrap heap of failed policies as many moronic drivers still use these hand-held devices with impunity while driving.

In 1996, the government banned motorists from operating a cellphone by hand while driving a motor vehicle on our hazardous roads.

Our cash-strapped government could use this law to generate an income by employing a tech geek to devise a headband with a cellphone attachment that has flashing LEDs to display the brand name and model (optional extra).

A little cord could lead from the headband to a lightweight screen that fits under the chin for the user to read WhatsApp messages. People could also use this device to talk while shopping in a mall.

Imagine how much money this contraption would bring to the empty government coffers.

Then the government could require that all motorists who love chatting on a mobile device while driving, purchase this new technology. Thus an end to dangerous driving when using a cellphone.

DEVRAJ NAIDOO
Newholmes

